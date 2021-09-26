Look: Terrifying Scene With High School Football Team Bus

A terrifying scene broke out with a high school football team bus earlier this week.

According to reports out of Kentucky, a high school football team bus caught fire on the way home from a game on Friday night. Thankfully, everyone is reportedly safe, however the scene was still incredibly terrifying.

WKYT had more:

Officials say the bus was one of three that was carrying Scott County High School students back from their football game against Fredrick Douglass High School in Lexington. This bus was carrying members of the football team back to the school. Scott County Schools said a malfunction happened on the bus, and it caught fire. Witness said they say the back wheels smoking. Firefighters confirmed the fire started in the back before engulfing the entire bus. They said about 100 gallons of fuel leaked from the bus. The school district said everyone on board is safe and was able to exit the bus, including all student-athletes, coaches, and the driver of the bus. Other rides were arranged to get everyone home.

There’s video of the scary incident, too:

Thankfully, those on board reportedly acted quickly, removing everyone from the vehicle before things got too bad.

“I heard a lot from people who were driving by that happened to know me that reached out about that shared just how swift everybody’s response was to taking care of the needs of our students,” incoming Scott County Superintendent Bill Parker.