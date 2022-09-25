Look: Terrifying Sight On Bucs Field Sunday Afternoon

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of the field taken during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Seahawks defeated the Buccaneers 10-6. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Usually it's hard to keep fans away from the field leading up to an NFL game. But there was something so terrifying on the field at Raymond James Stadium that fans were ready to run away.

Prior to today's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in Tampa, cameras spotted some kind of blockage on one of the endzone goalposts. Upon closer examination, it was revealed to be an active beehive.

Groundskeepers were able to take down the beehive so that fans could safely get to their seats. But it was still a scary scene that fans have been buzzing about this afternoon (no pun intended).

Fans are calling it everything from a nightmare to joking about how the bees will probably be scaring fans out of the stadium today to making silly bee puns:

There wasn't any footage of the beehive being disposed of but we can only assume that it was dealt with one way or another prior to kickoff. Just imagining how much fear the endzone referees would be dealing with if they were forced to stand near that thing is enough to send chills up our spines.

Is that the scariest thing you've ever seen at an NFL stadium on a football Sunday?