Look: Terrifying Videos Show Hurricane Ian Hitting Florida

CARIBBEAN SEA - SEPTEMBER 26: In this NOAA handout image taken by the GOES satellite at 16:56 UTC: shows Hurricane Ian as it moves toward western Cuba on September 26, 2022 in the Caribbean Sea. The storm is expected to bring a potentially life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds. Meteorologists expect Ian to peak at Category 4 strength over the Gulf of Mexico later this week, then weaken before reaching Florida. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images) Handout/Getty Images

It's not an exaggeration to say that Hurricane Ian is absolutely wreaking havoc on Florida right now. The storm has already reached Category 4 status and is only a few miles per hour of wind short of being classified as Category 5.

The west coast of the state of Florida is getting the brunt of the damage and tons of cities and towns are starting to get flooded. Thousands of people have already had to evacuate as the eye of the storm approaches.

News outlets are doing their best to show the extent of the ongoing damage. What little footage they have been able to get is shocking and terrifying.

One camera positioned six feet off the ground in Fort Myers Beach is nearly underwater already in one ongoing video feed. Other videos are showing that the wind is ripping the leaves clean off the trees and bending the trees to their breaking point.

For sports fans, this doesn't bode well for many of the teams set to play in just a few days. If the flooding and heavy winds continue, there could be everything from power outages to road closures to structural damage making it impossible to play at some stadiums.

Among the biggest teams in the path of the storm are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Florida Gators. The Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs at home this Sunday while Florida has already moved its game to Sunday as a matter of caution.

No doubt there will be more changes in the hours and days to come as the full extent of the damage Hurricane Ian does to the state of Florida.

Stay safe out there!