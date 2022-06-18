Look: Texas A&M Has Major 5-Star Recruit On Campus This Weekend

Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M program has its eyes on yet another highly-touted recruit.

Five-star quarterback recruit Dante Moore is in College Station this weekend to meet with the Aggies.

The No. 4-ranked QB in the 2023 class shared a photo wearing a full Texas A&M uniform in the team's locker room on Saturday.

Fisher's Aggies have the No. 1 overall recruiting class heading into the 2022 college football season. That top-ranked class includes another five-star quarterback recruit in incoming freshman Connor Weigman.

Eli Holstein, a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to Alabama earlier this year.

LSU, Oregon, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State are also among Moore's top options. The Detroit product ranks behind only No. 1-ranked quarterback Arch Manning, USC commit Malachi Nelson and Tennessee commit Nicholaus Iamaleava, per 247Sports.

Moore visited with the Michigan football program earlier this year.