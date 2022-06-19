Look: Texas A&M Trolls Texas At The College World Series

Texas A&M proved that they're college baseball's top team in the Lone Star State with their win over the University of Texas today. And they made sure to remind the Longhorns all about it.

The Aggies knocked off the Longhorns in a decisive 10-2 win earlier today. Texas A&M had 10 hits to Texas' seven. Both teams had two errors.

With their win, Texas A&M advances to the second round and will face the loser of Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma. As for Texas, their College World Series run ends after back-to-back losses.

After the game, Texas A&M's official baseball account had some fun at Texas' expense. They declared "Horns. Go. Down." in reference to the Longhorns' "hook 'em horns" gesture.

The post has over 3,600 likes in less than two hours.

Texas A&M had been on a roll over the past few weeks. They swept their opponents in the NCAA Tournament, beating Oral Roberts, Louisiana, TCU and Louisville in five straight games.

But Texas seemed primed to give Texas A&M a headache at the very least. They easily took down Air Force twice and Louisiana before beating East Carolina in three games.

Texas A&M would lose to Oklahoma 13-8 to open their College World Series account. But the Big 12 couldn't beat them twice in a row.

Will Texas A&M make it to the College World Series Semifinals?