Look: Texas Announces New Job For Longtime TCU Coach Gary Patterson

The reported hire of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson has been all but confirmed for the last few weeks. But on Friday, the University of Texas made it official.

The Longhorns program has announced Patterson as its new special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Texas announces hiring of former TCU coach Gary Patterson as Longhorns’ special assistant to coach Steve Sarkisian — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 21, 2022

Through 22 seasons as the head coach in Fort Worth, Patterson led the Horned Frogs to a 181-79 overall record — including 11 bowl game victories and three New Years Six Bowl appearances. The defensive-minded coach has a 7-4 record against the Longhorns all-time.

Patterson reportedly visited with Sarkisian and the Texas program earlier this month. And earlier this week, he was spotted at a Longhorns basketball game wearing a UT pullover.

The 61-year-old coach also has a relationship with Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte, who once held the same position at TCU.

After decades of watching him in Horned Frogs purple, Gary Patterson on the Texas sideline will certainly take some getting used to.