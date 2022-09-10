Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: A view of fans during a game between the UCLA Bruins and the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 25, 2010 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.

Former Saban assistants tend to struggle when facing arguably the greatest college football coach of all time. However, Longhorns fans are feeling good about their team this year.

Before the game kicked off, one Longhorns fan's photo on Instagram started going viral. Texas alum Sumner Stroh recreated an iconic photo.

Check it out.

Beyonce made the look famous, but Sumner is dominating the day.

Alabama and Texas kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX.