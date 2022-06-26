Look: Texas Lands Big Commitment Days After Arch Manning

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: A detailed view of a Texas Longhorns helmet worn by Shane Buechele #7 with a sticker remembering the areas of Texas hit by Hurricane Harvey before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas has had quite the week when it comes to commitments for its football program.

Arch Manning, who's the top overall recruit in the 2023 class, committed to the Longhorns earlier this week and someone else has already followed him there.

The Longhorns have gotten a verbal commitment from four-star wide receiver Jonah Wilson. He's the second receiver to commit to Texas, joining Ryan Niblett.

Wilson is the No. 47 player in his home state (Texas) and the No. 34 receiver recruit in the country per 247Sports Composite Rankings. He's also the No. 277 overall recruit in the country, regardless of position.

Texas currently has the No. 10 recruiting class in the country after it was at No. 16 following the Manning commitment.

It has a chance to get even higher if more top recruits follow Manning to Austin.

Texas may indeed be back.