Look: Texas Places TCU Band In Stadium Nosebleed Section

Hope the Horned Frogs weren't planning on hearing their band tonight.

Per CFB podcaster Richard Johnson, the Texas Longhorns stuck TCU's band in the nosebleeds for Saturday night's Big-12 battle. Definitely some gamesmanship on the part of Steve Sarkisian and UT.

Fans reacted to TCU's band placement on Twitter.

"Ain’t gonna fly in the SEC, boys," one user replied.

"Y’all ever walked to the top of Amon G. Carter Stadium with a tuba?" another asked. I feel bad for none of them."

"SEC’s not gonna let s--- like that fly, thankfully," another fan tweeted.

"Hey Texas, beat TCU, but stop sticking visiting bands in the nosebleeds."

"This is fair," a user said. "Big game at night, all goes. All about W’s."

"The Big 12 allows this to happen because they don’t have a conference policy on stiffing away teams with shitty seats. Most conferences have worked this out. It’s petty and stupid."

We'll see if it comes back to bit 'em in this one.