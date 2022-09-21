Look: Texas Professor's Student Football Email Is Going Viral

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 5: A fan waves a large Lonhorns flag during the game between the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks and the Texas Longhorns on September 5, 2009 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns defeated the Warhawks 59-20. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

With Texas set to join the SEC within the next few years, one UT history professor vouched for the Longhorns and their following as being worthy of the conference.

Sharing a student's email to his Twitter account on Tuesday who admitted that he won't be coming to class on Tuesday or Thursday because of Texas' road game vs. the Red Raiders this weekend.

“Don’t tell me Texas is a bad fit for the SEC,” Leonard N. Moore laughed. “I appreciate this honesty.”

Moore's post started to go viral among college football fans on social media.

"'Can’t knock the hustle.' - Sean Carter."

"Excuse me lmao?" a Dallas native asked.

"Give him an F," replied Clarence Hill Jr. "No reason to got to Lubbock that early. He certainly won't be sober at game time."

"Don't hesitate."

That's dedication.