Look: Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers Takes Big Step In His Recovery

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 03: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers is already back on the field for the Longhorns just one week after he suffered a clavicle sprain on his left non-throwing shoulder.

The five-star transfer won't play for the Longhorns in tonight's contest against UTSA, but he was on the field for pregame workouts with his team.

Ewers got some light throwing work with no pads prior to this evening's game at Texas Memorial Stadium.

Take a look at his progress here:

This is huge news for the Longhorns. The program initially announced a 4-6 week recovery period for their star quarterback, but it now appears he could be far ahead of that schedule.

Ewers looked great for the Longhorns before suffering his injury during the first quarter of last week's matchup against No. 1 Alabama. Even in his absence, the Longhorns held on to force a closely-contested 20-19 final score.

Backup Hudson Card took over for Ewers in that loss to the Crimson Tide — and he's expected to do the same tonight.

Tonight's game against UTSA will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET.