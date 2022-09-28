Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman looks on prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades.

But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans.

When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman went with the latter.

The first Whataburger opened in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1950 and the company is headquartered in San Antonio. The fast-food chain has 42 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area — Aikman's NFL home for 12 seasons.

"IN-N-Out? Really, Troy? Maybe those concussions did more damage than we thought," a South Texas news organization wrote on Twitter.

Aikamn's California roots likely swayed his decision. The Hall of Fame quarterback was born in West Covina, California in 1966 and played his college football for UCLA from 1986-88.

Though In-And-Out has the vast majority of its locations in California, it also has 40 stores in Texas — including 23 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area..

