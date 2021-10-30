Look: Texas Tech Makes Brutal Mistake At End Of 1st Half Against Oklahoma

Texas Tech’s day so far was perfectly encapsulated by a play in the waning seconds of the first half.

Down 28-7 to No. 4 Oklahoma, the Red Raiders rushed to get set up for a buzzer-beating field goal before halftime. There was one problem though: the kicker wasn’t out on the field.

Placekicker Jonathon Garibay sprinted over from the sideline to try to get the kick off, but time expired before he ever got the chance.

Take a look at the blunder here:

After starting the year at 3-0, the Red Raiders have now dropped three of their last five games.

In today’s contest against the undefeated Sooners, Texas Tech has collected 190 yards of total offense, one interception and has gone just 1/7 on third-down attempts. Scoring just one touchdown in the first quarter, this would have been the team’s first field goal attempt of the day.

Leaving an easy three points on the board, the Raiders will now be forced to overcome a 21-point deficit if they hope to mount a comeback upset in the second half.