Look: Texas Tech Makes Decision On Mike Leach Tribute
Texas Tech is set to honor former head coach Mike Leach in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders will rock a special helmet decal to honor Leach after he passed away at the age of 61 from a massive heart attack. The decal will be a special jolly roger one since he was always known as "the Pirate" in the college football community.
Leach was the head coach at Texas Tech from 2000-09 before he took the Washington State job in 2012. In those 10 seasons, Leach compiled an 84-43 record and led the Red Raiders to eight or more wins eight times.
He also had a 5-4 overall record in bowl games with the program.
As a whole, he coached for 21 seasons and compiled a 158-107 record.
Texas Tech will take on Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET. The contest will be televised by ESPN.