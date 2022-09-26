Look: Texas Tech Releases Statement On Disturbing Fan Video

Texas Tech fan video.

Texas Tech isn't happy with one fan's actions following the game against Texas on Saturday.

The school released a statement after a video came out showing a Red Raiders fan pushing a Longhorns player. The Red Raiders have turned this over to the police as they try and identify the fan who did this.

"A video clip of a fan pushing a University of Texas student-athlete was recently brought to our attention. This behavior is unacceptable and Texas Tech Athletics has turned the matter over to the Texas Tech Police Department. We will work together to identify the fan and take further action," the statement read.

Once this fan is identified, it's highly likely he'll be banned from going to Red Raiders games for a long time.

There's no place for this in sports no matter what the situation is.