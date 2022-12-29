Look: Texas Tech Responds To Lane Kiffin's Major Accusations

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Late Wednesday night, an unfortunate story emerged following Texas Tech's win over Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

Following the game, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said an opposing player spit at one of his own players and suggested the player uttered a racial slur at his player.

"There was a racial slur involved; that's not the point of what we're talking about, [it's] about the spitting part," Kiffin told reporters. "I brought our own 71 up to the officials, right or wrong, you see him crying? He's not crying, not because he got spit on, it's because something was said."

On Thursday afternoon, Texas Tech fired back at Kiffin's accusations.

"We are disappointed an opposing head coach decided to insinuate serious allegations that are false and irresponsible. I have discussed these allegations with Dimitri Moore, and he disputed the two claims that were brought forth against him," head coach Joey McGuire said.

Moore disputed the accusations, saying both the spitting and racial slurs accusations are "false."

This likely isn't the last we've heard about this unfortunate situation.