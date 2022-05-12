Look: Texas Wide Receiver Has Message For Steve Sarkisian

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks at the scoreboard in the second quarter against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Agiye Hall transferred to Texas this offseason after one less than stellar year at Alabama. Heading into his sophomore year, he's ready to prove himself to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas coaching staff.

In a recent interview with 247Sports, Hall made it clear just how much he appreciates getting the chance to be coached by Sarkisian. He said that he loved the Alabama offensive playbook and realized it was based on Sarkisian's work. Hall believes that now that Sarkisian is his coach, he's really going to break through.

“Really, I loved 'Bama's playbook,” Hall said. “And it's Sark's playbook. So, I gotta stick with my boy Sark. What I was doing at 'Bama that wasn't seen is going to be seen this year.”

Hall is renown for his speed but will be competing with a number of speedsters in the Longhorns' wide receivers room for reps this coming season.

As a freshman at Alabama, Agiye Hall appeared in only a handful of games. He had four receptions for 72 yards, mostly during the national championship game against Georgia.

Unfortunately for Hall, he was removed from the Alabama roster following an unspecified violation of team rules. He entered the transfer portal soon after.

Texas went just 5-7 in Sarkisian's first year at the helm. Their offense failed to score more than 24 points in five of their last six games.

Perhaps Hall will be able to fix that in 2022.