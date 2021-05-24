Look: Text Message From Phil Mickelson’s Mom Going Viral

Phil Mickelson became the oldest major champion in golf history on Sunday afternoon, but you’re never too old to get some advice from your mom.

The now six-time major champion won the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon. Mickelson finished the major tournament at -6, two strokes up on the rest of the field. He out-played Brooks Koepka, his playing partner in the final pairing, over the course of the last round on Sunday afternoon.

While Mickelson appeared to be firmly in control throughout the final round, his loved ones were understandably nervous.

Mickelson’s sister, Tina, shared a text message from their mother. Mickelson’s mother was apparently worried that her son was going to play too aggressively down the stretch. She wanted him to focus on just making pars and taking safe shots off the tee.

While you guys were busy on the golf course, I was busy fielding Mom’s “nervous texts”.😂 @PhilMickelson @goodwalkspoiled pic.twitter.com/ZyZZ5xvdRN — Tina Mickelson (@TinaMickelson) May 24, 2021

That’s a pretty great text message.

Clearly, the Mickelsons are a golf family through and through.

Mickelson didn’t appear to need much advice on Sunday afternoon, though. He hit plenty of safe shots and was able to make a relaxing par for the two-stroke win on No. 18.