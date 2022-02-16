Earlier this year, Associated Press NFL MVP voter Hub Arkush made waves around the football world when he said he wouldn’t be voting for Aaron Rodgers because he’s “the biggest jerk in the league.”

During an appearance with Chicago’s 670 The Score on Tuesday, Arkush revealed that he ending up sticking to his word.

The Bears insider was the lone voter to cast his vote for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

.@Hub_Arkush was the lone voter to cast his ballot for Rams receiver Cooper Kupp as the MVP of the NFL regular season. He explained why during his segment with @DannyParkins @MattSpiegel670. Listen: https://t.co/JPgcpAy6Lz pic.twitter.com/aTu4fFEiJO — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) February 16, 2022

Arkush received a load of backlash for his decision to vote against Rodgers, mainly because of his reasons that had nothing to do with his talent and production on the field. Rodgers himself went after Arkush, calling him an “absolute bum” and suggested that the AP voter only had a problem with him because he was unvaccinated. Arkush gave a half-hearted apology for his comments after receiving this heavy backlash from around the league.

While Arkush may have cast his vote for the wrong reasons, there certainly isn’t anything wrong with the player who he ultimately selected.

In his fifth NFL season, Cooper Kupp put together one of the greatest single-season offensive performances of all time — notching a league-leading triple crown of 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns. He continued that success into the postseason with an incredible run capped off by a Super Bowl MVP.

Despite the lack of Arkush’s vote, Aaron Rodgers claimed his fourth career league MVP trophy (second in a row).