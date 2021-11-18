Look: The 10 Highest-Paid Coaches In American Sports

The Spun

For decades, Bill Belichick’s coaching salary has been held tightly under wraps as one of the best-kept secrets in the sporting world. But on Wednesday, the longtime Patriot coach’s earnings were finally revealed.

Reported by Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico, Belichick earns an average annual salary of $18 million — making him the highest-paid coach in American sports.

This long-awaited reveal has apparently sparked further conversations about some of the nation’s other top-earning coaches.

On Thursday, Sportico released a list of the top-25 highest-earning coaches in America — each of whom make at least $8 million per year.

Here’s the top 10 from this list:

  1. Bill Belichick — $18 million
  2. Pete Carroll — $14 million
  3. Sean Payton — $14 million
  4. Andy Reid — $12 million
  5. Gregg Popovich — $11.5 million
  6. Mike Tomlin — $11.5 million
  7. Nick Saban — $10.7 million
  8. Jimbo Fisher — $9.5 million
  9. Kyle Shanahan — $9.5 million
  10. Steve Kerr — $9.5 million

Led by Belichick, each of the top-four highest-paid coaches make their living in the NFL. Six of the top 10 come from the NFL, rounded out by two apiece from college football and the NBA.

Of the full top 25 list, the NFL dominates with 14 coaches, followed by seven from the NBA, three from college football and one from college basketball (Kentucky’s John Calipari).

If Mel Tucker’s 10-year, $95 million deal goes through as reported, the Michigan State head coach will make his way onto this list as well.

