Look: The 10 Highest-Paid Coaches In Sports Right Now

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during warm ups prior to the CFP National Championship against the Clemson Tigers presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It's not often we talk about coaches salaries in the wider sports conversation, but teams are doling out plenty of cash to some of the best in the business.

In a recent tweet shared by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the 10 highest-paid coaches across all sports right now are as follows (according to Sportico):

Bill Belichick ($20M) Pete Carroll ($15M) Sean McVay ($14M) Gregg Popovich ($13M) Mike Tomlin ($12.5M) Andy Reid ($12M) John Harbaugh ($12M) Nick Saban ($11.8M) Dabo Swinney ($11.5M) Kirby Smart ($11.3M)

It should also be noted that Sean Payton's new contract with the Denver Broncos pays him $18 million a year, placing him firmly in second place.

Here's what fans had to say about it on Twitter:

"NFL's richest ownership group is showing early that it doesn't mind spending: Russ Wilson's $245M contract, new field, etc.. Deep pockets help. But, as we know, big spending doesn’t guarantee championships," replied Eric Jackson. "(See Steve Cohen)."

"Reid could/should demand much more and where's Kerr?" a user asked.

"Pete Carroll stealing," another said.

"Popovich is the best coach on here and isn't even top 3," a fan cried.

Do any names surprise you on the list?