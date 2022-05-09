Look: The 6 Super Bowl Favorites After The NFL Draft

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: A view of the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With the NFL offseason well underway, OddsChecker dropped the Super Bowl odds for some of the league's top teams following the 2022 NFL Draft.

And according to the folks over there, the Buffalo Bills are still the favorites to take home next season's Lombardi Trophy.

Per OddsChecker's Matt O'Leary:

The Buffalo Bills are still the favorites at +700 when looking at the Super Bowl odds for next year. They were aggressive on night one, moving up for cornerback Kaiir Elam and also added an offensive weapon in James Cook on day two of the NFL Draft to add to this already elite-level offense.

This team didn't have too many holes and while there is no obvious star from this draft class, they did improve their depth at a ton of positions. Buffalo should run away with the AFC East and it's easy to see why with their talent level.

The Bucs, Chiefs, Packers, Rams and Chargers round out the top six when it comes to early odds.

The Bills and Buccaneers are the only teams to hold a double-digit chance of winning a Super Bowl. With the rest of the franchises at the top all holding a more than five-percent chance.