Look: The 7 Shortest Head Coaching Tenures In NFL History

It didn't take long for the Nathaniel Hackett era to come to an end in Denver.

After just 15 games leading the Broncos, the team decided to move off of the 43-year-old former OC on Monday. Placing Hackett on a list of the seven shortest coaching tenures in NFL history.

Fans reacted to the shortlist on social media.

"no one’s beating the Belichick-Jets tenure. That’s a record that’ll be held forever," commented Jordan Moore.

"How bad was McCulley to have only lasted 9 games?" a user asked.

"Nathaniel 'Couldn’t' Hackett. Thank you."

"Find me a tougher break than being fired the day after your team is ruthlessly mocked by Patrick Star on national TV," another laughed.

"Lou Holtz coached the Jets?" another tweeted. "Don’t even remember that."

"Broncos Country, let's ride."

"Bill 1 day lol."

Broncos fans can only hope their issues ran head coach deep.