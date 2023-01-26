Look: 'The Bachelor' Alum Is Engaged To An NFL Player

Hannah Ann Sluss has officially received the final rose.

The Bachelor alum was spotted at a Cabo airport this week sporting an engagement ring. She eventually announced her engagement to Colts running back Jake Funk on social media.

Sluss and Funk have been linked together for over a year. Last February, they celebrated the Rams' win over the Bengals in the Super Bowl. At that time, Funk was a rookie for Los Angeles.

Even though Sluss didn't show her face in the viral video she shared on TikTok, she showed off her ring and the overall scene.

Here's the announcement video from Hannah Ann:

The caption for Sluss' post read, "The surprise at the end he had for me." This video received over 1.1 million views in 12 hours.

Sluss was on The Bachelor in 2019. She got engaged to Peter Weber, but that was eventually called off.

Thankfully, it all worked out for Sluss.