Look: The Browns' New Midfield Logo Is Going Viral

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are going to have a new midfield logo this year.

They haven't had one for the last couple of seasons but their new logo is going to be Brownie the Elf.

This has been a long time coming. The fans had been pushing for Brownie to be the new midfield logo for the last couple of years and they finally got their wish.

Per Browns Wire, the art was added to the field on Monday while it was covered over the weekend due to rain.

The logo will make its debut this coming Sunday when the Browns play their first home game of the season against the New York Jets.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.