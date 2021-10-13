Look: The Browns’ Wednesday Injury Report Is Brutal

The Cleveland Browns’ first injury report of the week is looking pretty rough.

Coming off Week 5’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Browns have 17 players listed on the Wednesday injury report. Of those 17 players, nine of them notched DNP designations for today’s practice.

The Browns are currently battling significant injury issues on both sides of the ball

Lead running backs Nick Chubb (calf) and Kareem Hunt (wrist/knee) were both unable to participate in practice today with injuries sustained this past weekend. Star defenders Jadeveon Clowney (elbow/knee) and Myles Garrett (knee, ankle) also logged DNPs to start off the week.

All-Pro tackle Jack Conklin (knee), veteran DE Takkarist McKinley (ankle/knee), tight end David Njoku (knee), linebacker Malcom Smith (abdomen) and center J.C. Tretter rounded out the list of today’s non-participants.

Despite this long list of injury issues, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that he’s not ready to rule anyone out for this weekend’s battle against the Arizona Cardinals.

This week’s injury report for the Browns is one of the longest in the NFL so far this year, trailing the Tennessee Titan’s 21-player list from Week 5.