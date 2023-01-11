Look: The First NFLPA All-Pro Team Has Been Announced

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 30: A general view of the National Football League Players Association logo during the NFLPA press conference on January 30, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beack, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The votes are in.

For the first time in NFL history, the NFLPA announced its "Players' All-Pro Team" which asked players around the league to select who had the most impact this season; with players casting votes for those who play their position and those they line up against.

Here's a look at the results:

Offense 1st Team All-Pro

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Tight End: Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)

Wide Receiver: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings)

Wide Receiver: Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders)

Running Back: Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco 49ers)

Left Tackle: Trent Williams (San Francisco 49ers)

Left Guard: Joel Bitonio (Cleveland Browns)

Right Tackle: Lane Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles)

Right Guard: Zack Martin (Dallas Cowboys)

Center: Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles)

Defense 1st Team All-Pro

Interior D-Line: Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs)

Interior D-Line: Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams)

Edge Rusher: Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers)

Edge Rusher: Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns)

Nose Tackle: Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants)

Off-Ball Linebacker: Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens)

Off-Ball Linebacker: Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers)

Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Strong Safety: Derwin James (Los Angeles Chargers)

Cornerback: Pat Surtain II (Denver Broncos)

Cornerback: Darius Slay (Philadelphia Eagles)

Special Teams 1st Team All-Pro

Kicker: Jason Myers (Seattle Seahawks)

Punter: Tommy Townsend (Kansas City Chiefs)

Punt Returner: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas Cowboys)

Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons)

Core Teamer: Jeremy Reaves (Washington Commanders)

Core Teamer: Justin Hardee (New York Jets)

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans)

Is there anyone you would replace on this list?