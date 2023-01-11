Look: The First NFLPA All-Pro Team Has Been Announced
The votes are in.
For the first time in NFL history, the NFLPA announced its "Players' All-Pro Team" which asked players around the league to select who had the most impact this season; with players casting votes for those who play their position and those they line up against.
Here's a look at the results:
Offense 1st Team All-Pro
- Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)
- Tight End: Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)
- Wide Receiver: Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings)
- Wide Receiver: Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders)
- Running Back: Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders)
- Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco 49ers)
- Left Tackle: Trent Williams (San Francisco 49ers)
- Left Guard: Joel Bitonio (Cleveland Browns)
- Right Tackle: Lane Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles)
- Right Guard: Zack Martin (Dallas Cowboys)
- Center: Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles)
Defense 1st Team All-Pro
- Interior D-Line: Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs)
- Interior D-Line: Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams)
- Edge Rusher: Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers)
- Edge Rusher: Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns)
- Nose Tackle: Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants)
- Off-Ball Linebacker: Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens)
- Off-Ball Linebacker: Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers)
- Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh Steelers)
- Strong Safety: Derwin James (Los Angeles Chargers)
- Cornerback: Pat Surtain II (Denver Broncos)
- Cornerback: Darius Slay (Philadelphia Eagles)
Special Teams 1st Team All-Pro
- Kicker: Jason Myers (Seattle Seahawks)
- Punter: Tommy Townsend (Kansas City Chiefs)
- Punt Returner: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas Cowboys)
- Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons)
- Core Teamer: Jeremy Reaves (Washington Commanders)
- Core Teamer: Justin Hardee (New York Jets)
- Long Snapper: Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans)
