Look: The First World Cup Team Has Made It Out Of Group Stage

Yesterday marked the second round of matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but none of the eight teams from Groups A and B were able to qualify for the knockout round. However, this morning we saw our first team secure their advancement from the group stage.

With their 2-1 win over Denmark this morning, France have secured their spot in the knockout round. Kylian Mbappe scored twice, with an 86th minute game-winner securing his team's return to the Round of 16.

Earlier this week, France overcame a slow start to beat Australia 4-1. If France can simply hold Tunisia to a draw on Wednesday, they will finish as the winners of Group D.

France are the reigning World Cup champions and actually faced Australia and Denmark in the Group Stage in 2018. They won their group that year en route to their second World Cup title.

History wasn't even on Les Bleus' side heading into this tournament. The previous three World Cup winners had all bowed out of the group stage.

As for who France will play in the next round, that all depends on how they finish and how Group C - consisting of Mexico, Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia - shapes up.

If they win Group D, France will play the runner-up in Group C. If they finish as runner-ups in Group D, they face the winner of Group C.

No World Cup winner has repeated as champion since Brazil in 1962.

France are now just four wins away from matching that 60-year-old feat.