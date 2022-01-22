Look: The Football World Is Worried About Joe Burrow’s Safety

The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow on the field.

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Tennessee Titans 9-6 — but it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Joe Burrow and his offense.

At halftime of today’s divisional round matchup in Tennessee, Burrow has been sacked a whopping five times.

The Bengals’ front line isn’t exactly putting up its best performance. It seems as though the Cincinnati star is running for his life every time he takes the snap.

NFL fans and analysts from around the league are taking notice of the constant pressure on Burrow.

This lack of protection for Burrow has been a common theme throughout the 2021 season. In addition to leading the league with a 70.4 completion percentage, the former No. 1 overall pick also took a league-leading 51 sacks.

The Bengals organization had an opportunity to select a highly-touted lineman prospect in last year’s draft, but elected to select star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase instead.

At halftime of today’s contest, Burrow has completed 17/24 passes for 236 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

