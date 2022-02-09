The Spun

Look: The Grossest Super Bowl Promotion Of All-Time Is Here

Shot of Super Bowl LVI logo.01 February 2022, US, Inglewood: The Super Bowl LVI logo stands outside Sofi Stadium. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet here on February 13, 2022 (local time) in the 56th final game for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Bengals travel to Los Angeles five days before the Super Bowl. As the U.S. news agency AP reported on Tuesday, the surprise team of the playoffs plans to arrive in the West Coast metropolis on February 8 and prepare for the duel with the Los Angeles Rams on the grounds of the University of California (UCLA). Photo: Maximilian Haupt/dpa (Photo by Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Who asked for this? If your timeline looks little different this Super Bowl Sunday, don’t say we didn’t warn you. On Wednesday, Tushy Bidet announced one of the strangest Super Bowl promotions in recent memory.

The tweet says it all:

“We’re serious,” the company said. “You could win $10K if you send us your post-big game poop on Super Bowel Monday. Bonus points if you tell us what food it used to be.”

They didn’t have to ask for the bonus points.

You have to feel for the poor social media manager or intern tasked with sorting through all of those pictures to find a winner. To the company’s credit, its a way to stand out from the rest of the Super Bowl advertisement fodder.

In case your a gluten for punishment, here’s the official “Super Bowel” contest rules.

