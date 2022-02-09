Who asked for this? If your timeline looks little different this Super Bowl Sunday, don’t say we didn’t warn you. On Wednesday, Tushy Bidet announced one of the strangest Super Bowl promotions in recent memory.

The tweet says it all:

“We’re serious,” the company said. “You could win $10K if you send us your post-big game poop on Super Bowel Monday. Bonus points if you tell us what food it used to be.”

We're serious. You could win $10K if you send us your post-big game poop on Super Bowel Monday. Bonus points if you tell us what food it used to be. 👀 #TUSHYSuperBowel pic.twitter.com/FddU8MDYa5 — TUSHY Bidet (@hellotushy) February 9, 2022

They didn’t have to ask for the bonus points.

You have to feel for the poor social media manager or intern tasked with sorting through all of those pictures to find a winner. To the company’s credit, its a way to stand out from the rest of the Super Bowl advertisement fodder.

In case your a gluten for punishment, here’s the official “Super Bowel” contest rules.