Look: The Jalen Hurts Photo Going Viral Today Is Old

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts may be a Philly sports fan, but a photo that has gone viral today suggests that he will be rooting against the hometown Phillies in the World Series against the Houston Astros. Or does it?

Earlier today, Barstool Sports shared a photo of Hurts wearing Houston Astros gear during a press conference. He also threw up the "H-Town" hand gesture, symbolizing his love for the city.

However, the photo was soon revealed to be rather old and not from this week. Philadelphia sports insider Kristen Rodgers was one of many who posted photos of Hurts wearing that same gear... in December 2020.

Hurts is a Houston native, so it would make sense for him to support sports teams from back home. At the time, Hurts said he was wearing the gear to show how much fondness he has for his hometown roots.

But Hurts also made it clear that now that he plays in Philadelphia, he's stocking up on Phillies gear.

The Phillies are in the World Series for the first time since 2009. Their last World Series win was all the way back in 2008.

The entire city of Philadelphia will be cheering on the Phillies in the days to come.

Meanwhile, Hurts has the Eagles as the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL this season. At 6-0 on the season, he could have the Eagles situated not just for a trip to the playoffs, but a Super Bowl run as well.