Look: The Masters Sent Tournament Invitation To Wrong Person

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: A flag blows in the breeze on the 17th green during the second round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The Masters made a hilarious, but also sad screwup over this past weekend.

The tournament, which is scheduled for April, sent out an invite to Scott Stallings, but it turned out to be the wrong one. The actual Scott Stallings on the PGA Tour was notified about this via a DM on Twitter from the other Stallings saying he got a FedEx package with the invite.

"Literally had been checking the mailbox five times a day and then I got this random DM yesterday," Stallings tweeted.

The best part of this is that the Stallings who got the package admitted that he plays golf, but not as good as the Stallings who is on the PGA Tour.

It's great that this was cleared up, even though it's hilarious that the wrong Stallings got the invitation.

The 2023 Masters will take place from Apr. 6-9.