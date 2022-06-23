Look: The Men's College World Series Matchup Is Set

Omaha, NE - JUNE 26: The Florida Gators take batting practice prior to game one of the College World Series Championship Series against the LSU Tigers on June 26, 2017 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Oklahoma and Ole Miss will square off in the men's College World Series Finals.

The Sooners cemented a spot in the championship series Wednesday with a 5-1 victory over Texas A&M. They got through the double-elimination bracket without a single loss.

Later that evening, Arkansas stayed alive with a 3-2 win over Ole Miss to prompt a win-and-in matchup Thursday. With little margin for error, Ole Miss' Dylan DeLucia tossed a complete-game shutout to give the Rebels a 2-0 victory.

DeLucia, who tallied 10 strikeouts in 7.2 innings in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Auburn, allowed four hits and no walks against the Razorbacks.

Ole Miss advanced through the tournament's opening stage with a 2-1 win over No. 6 Miami and 22-6 landslide over Arizona. The Rebels then held No. 11 Southern Mississippi scoreless in consecutive super-regional wins to earn a spot in Omaha.

Oklahoma, shortly removed from coronating the women as College World Series softball champions, is seeking the men's first championship since 1994. Meanwhile, Ole Miss has never won the title and has only made the College World Series twice since 1972.

Game 1 of the championship's best-of-three series will take place Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. They'll face off again Sunday at 3 p.m. and play a winner-take-all Game 3, if necessary, on Monday at 7 p.m.