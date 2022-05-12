Look: The NBA Has Unveiled 6 New Trophy Designs

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Kobe Bryant (L) of the Los Angeles Lakers holds the Larry O'Brian trophy as teammate Shaquille O'Neal (L) hold the MVP trophy after winning the NBA Championship against Indiana Pacers 19 June, 2000, after game six of the NBA Finals at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The Lakers won the game 116-111 to take the NBA title 4-2 in the best-of-seven series. (Getty Images)

The NBA is introducing a new line of postseason hardware for the 2022 playoffs.

On Thursday, the league unveiled a reimagined lineup of trophies for the playoffs, commissioned by Tiffany, per Darren Rovell.

"The NBA has redesigned its six trophies in collaboration with Tiffany," Rovell tweeted. "The Conference Finals MVP trophies will be named after Larry Bird & Magic Johnson. The conference champion trophies will be named after Bob Cousy and Oscar Robertson."

While the new-look Larry O'Brien Trophy is the center-piece, the biggest addition is the all-new Conference Final MVP trophies, which are named after the legendary rivals themselves, Magic (Western Conference) and Bird (Eastern Conference).

As for the biggest differences, the "Larry OB" now sits on a pair of circular stacks, rather than a square. With each of the first 75 NBA champions listed on the top disc, leaving from for the next 25 winners to etch their name in history on the bottom; carrying the league into its centennial season.

There are also alterations to the ball and net; now shifted forward, with exposed sterling silver in order to make the channels of the ball, as well as the net, pop.

The trophy also features the new NBA Finals logo underneath.