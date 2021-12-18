The New York Mets have their new manager, and let’s just say Max Scherzer will be happy. On Saturday, Mets owner Steven Cohen shared that Buck Showalter will be the franchise’s next manager.

“I’m pleased to announce Buck Showalter as the new manager of the New York Mets,” Cohen tweeted.

Showalter reportedly interviewed with the ball club on Friday. The 65-year-old manager was considered to be the strong frontrunner to land the job. And he must’ve left an impression on Cohen and the Mets’ front office.

Showalter has two decades of MLB managing experience and where he goes, winning tends to follow. The three-time Manager of the Year had stints with the Yankees, Diamondbacks, Rangers and Orioles over the course of his career.

However, despite success at nearly every stop he’s had in the majors, a World Series ring has eluded Showalter. Over his 20-year managerial career, he’s posted a 1551-1517-1 record.

Usually tasked with turning around ballclubs, Showalter is a culture-setter. And a good one at that.

Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer was on the record that he wanted Showalter in New York’s clubhouse and he got his wish. If the former Yankees manager can capture a long-awaited championship with the Mets, it would almost certainly punch his ticket to Cooperstown.