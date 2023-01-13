Look: The NFL All-Pro Teams Have Been Announced
The Associated Press has announced its NFL All-Pro teams for the 2022 season.
This year's list of NFL superstars features several repeat offenders and some first-time talent.
First Team:
- Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes
- Running back — Josh Jacobs
- Tight end — Travis Kelce
- Wide receivers — Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams
- Left tackle — Trent Williams
- Right tackle — Lane Johnson
- Left Guard — Joel Bitonio
- Right guard — Zack Martin
- Center — Jason Kelce
- Edge rushers — Nick Bosa, Micah Parsons
- Interior lineman — Chris Jones, Quinnen Williams
- Linebackers — Fred Warner, Roquan Smith, Matt Milano
- Cornerbacks — Sauce Gardener, Patrick Surtain II
- Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Talanoa Hufanga
- Kicker — Daniel Carlson
- Punter — Tommy Townsend
- Kick returner — Keisean Nixon
- Punt returner — Marcus Jones
- Special teamer — Jeremy Reaves
- Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola
Take a look at the Second Team lineup here:
The NFL world will get to see several of these players in action during Super Wild Card Weekend over the next couple days.
