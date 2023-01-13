Skip to main content
45
New Articles

Look: The NFL All-Pro Teams Have Been Announced

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes celebrates with Travis Kelce

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown by teammate tight end Travis Kelce #87 against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Associated Press has announced its NFL All-Pro teams for the 2022 season.

This year's list of NFL superstars features several repeat offenders and some first-time talent.

First Team:

  • Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes
  • Running back — Josh Jacobs
  • Tight end — Travis Kelce
  • Wide receivers — Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams
  • Left tackle — Trent Williams
  • Right tackle — Lane Johnson
  • Left Guard — Joel Bitonio
  • Right guard — Zack Martin
  • Center — Jason Kelce
  • Edge rushers — Nick Bosa, Micah Parsons
  • Interior lineman — Chris Jones, Quinnen Williams
  • Linebackers — Fred Warner, Roquan Smith, Matt Milano
  • Cornerbacks — Sauce Gardener, Patrick Surtain II
  • Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Talanoa Hufanga
  • Kicker — Daniel Carlson
  • Punter — Tommy Townsend
  • Kick returner — Keisean Nixon
  • Punt returner — Marcus Jones
  • Special teamer — Jeremy Reaves
  • Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola

Take a look at the Second Team lineup here:

The NFL world will get to see several of these players in action during Super Wild Card Weekend over the next couple days.

What do you think of these All-Pro selections?