Look: The NFL All-Pro Teams Have Been Announced

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown by teammate tight end Travis Kelce #87 against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Associated Press has announced its NFL All-Pro teams for the 2022 season.

This year's list of NFL superstars features several repeat offenders and some first-time talent.

First Team:

Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes

Running back — Josh Jacobs

Tight end — Travis Kelce

Wide receivers — Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams

Left tackle — Trent Williams

Right tackle — Lane Johnson

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio

Right guard — Zack Martin

Center — Jason Kelce

Edge rushers — Nick Bosa, Micah Parsons

Interior lineman — Chris Jones, Quinnen Williams

Linebackers — Fred Warner, Roquan Smith, Matt Milano

Cornerbacks — Sauce Gardener, Patrick Surtain II

Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Talanoa Hufanga

Kicker — Daniel Carlson

Punter — Tommy Townsend

Kick returner — Keisean Nixon

Punt returner — Marcus Jones

Special teamer — Jeremy Reaves

Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola

The NFL world will get to see several of these players in action during Super Wild Card Weekend over the next couple days.

What do you think of these All-Pro selections?