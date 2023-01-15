Look: The NFL World Was Not Happy With Al Michaels

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 09: Play-by-Play, 'Sunday Night Football' & Super Bowl LII, Al Michaels speaks onstage during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 9, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Al Michaels was a pretty big topic of conversation in last night's game between the Jaguars and Chargers.

Fans were happy to see the Thursday night play-by-play man back in NBC's SNF booth for the first time since shifting to Amazon, but they weren't exactly pleased with his call capping Jacksonville's historic comeback from 27 down.

Here's what some of the football world had to say about Michaels' understated tone on Twitter:

"3rd biggest comeback in playoff history and legit Al Michaels and Tony Dungy may have taken a quick snooze during the final kick. I can't even think about the game. I'm too furious with the announcing job," said Dave Portnoy.

"I'll never forget Al Michaels legendary call for one of the largest comebacks in playoff history," another tweeted. "'Ok here we go for the win. He got it but there's a flag down. There's a flag down… and they call it on the defense.'"

"Congratulations to Al Michaels and Tony Dungy for sucking the entire drama out of that field goal kick," tweeted John Barchard.

"Al Michaels was paid $15 **million** a year to make a call like that on a game winning FG on a monster comeback. You are stealing," said Steve Czaban. "Retire."

Regardless, the Jags are moving on to the divisional round for the first time since in a half-decade. Congrats, Duval!