Look: The Outback Bowl Has A New Name

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Football fans watch the Wisconsin Badgers take on the Auburn Tigers during the Outback Bowl on January 1, 2015 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Once known as the Hall of Fame Bowl, the Outback Bowl has been known by its most recent name since the mid-1990s. But it will have a brand new name in 2022 and beyond.

According to Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy, the Outback Bowl is being renamed to the ReliaQuest Bowl. ReliaQuest is a cybersecurity company based in Tampa Bay, Florida - the home venue for the game.

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Business Journal, ReliaQuest CEO Brian Murphy expressed delight in being able to make his company the title sponsor for a bowl game.

"It's really exciting. It's one of the cooler things that we have done, for me personally," Murphy said. "College football is one of the biggest sports franchises in the world, and we say this all the time, but cybersecurity is a team sport."

Outback Steakhouse ended its longtime title sponsorship with the bowl game after the 2021 college football season. It has been known as the Tampa Bay Bowl since the spring.

Since the mid-90s, the Outback Bowl has pitted Big Ten teams against SEC teams exclusively.

A number of NFL superstars have played their final games in the Outback Bowl such as Drew Brees, Melvin Gordon and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

But while the Big Ten vs. SEC exclusivity will likely continue, the game itself is going to start a new chapter.

Do you like the new name?