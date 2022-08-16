Look: The Pinstripe Bowl Officially Has A New Sponsor

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 20: A general view during the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Army Black Knights at Yankee Stadium on November 20, 2010 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The New Era Pinstripe Bowl is no more.

On Tuesday, the game's official account shared that it has a new sponsor and name: the Bad Boys Mower Pinstripe Bowl.

Outside of that, not too many changes are expected. The game is still set to be a Big-Ten ACC clash on December 29 in Yankee Stadium.

In a statement, Pinstripe Bowl executive director Mark Holtzman expressed his excitement for the new partnership:

We are excited to welcome Bad Boy Mowers as a title partner as we continue to build on the incredible success achieved since establishing the Pinstripe Bowl a little more than a decade ago. Bad Boy Mowers had many opportunities to invest in the college landscape as they sought to grow their profile, and we are honored that they targeted our game as the optimal route to increase awareness of their brand. With New York City and Yankee Stadium as its backdrop, our full week of bowl activities truly provides one of the most unique atmospheres and settings in college football, and we are proud to share the spotlight with a company like Bad Boy Mowers, which has trod a similar path as our game, becoming highly regarded in a crowded marketplace in a short amount of time.

The Pinstripe Bowl got its start in 2010 and ran uninterrupted until 2020, with Maryland housing Virginia Tech 54-10 in the game's return last year.