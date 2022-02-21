The XFL and NFL are joining forces to further “expand the game of football” and “create increased opportunities for player development both on and off the field.”

XFL owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced the news via his Twitter Monday.

“The XFL is officially collaborating with the NFL – the National Football League,” The Rock said. “The whole idea about the XFL/NFL collaboration is to grow the game of football. A game that we all love, a game that we are passionate about.”

Exciting time in football as our @XFL2023 will join forces with the @NFL to collaborate on innovation opportunities to expand & grow the game of football.

As an XFL owner, my #1 priority will always be the players.

☑️👇🏾https://t.co/thLLn4NI9o#XFL#NFL#InnovationAndOpportunity pic.twitter.com/rr0WPc3ua3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 21, 2022

“As an XFL owner, as you guys know, my number one priority will always be the players and creating more opportunities for them,” Johnson concluded. Adding, “… we’re just getting started.”

Fellow league owner Dany Garcia also released a statement. Saying: “We are extremely pleased to collaborate with the NFL in these important areas. We are bringing forward an XFL that is progressive and forward-thinking when it comes to innovation, leveraging the newest technology to enhance gameday experience.”

Today, the XFL announced it would collaborate with the @NFLFootballOps on select innovation programs to create increased player development opportunities on and off the field. Read full announcement: https://t.co/4hnPEtPBL3 — XFL (@XFL2023) February 21, 2022

“We have an open field for innovative rules to enhance in-game access,” Garcia continued. “Sharing insights and practices between the XFL and NFL will do a tremendous amount of good for the game of football and support the player ecosystem overall.”

The XFL is set to reboot in February 2023 after being done in by the COVID-19 pandemic. The league should serve to be a “petri dish” for football innovation as the league originally was back in 2001.