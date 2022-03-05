Look: The Rock Reacts To Insane NFL Combine Performance

Jordan Davis provided the story of the NFL Scouting Combine so far with an incredible 40-yard dash time on Saturday. Weighing in a 341 lbs, the Georgia defensive lineman clocked in at an absurd 4.82 seconds.

Fans from all over the football world are in shock by this ridiculous time — including Hollywood superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“4.8 40 is fast. 4.8 40 @ 341lbs is holy shit fast. Great run big man, can’t wait to see you wreak havoc!!” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Great run big man, can’t wait to see you wreak havoc!! 👏🏾👏🏾👊🏾@NFL @XFL2023 https://t.co/L5FxOEjjL4 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 5, 2022

After his career as a defensive lineman for the Miami Hurricanes, Johnson tried his luck at the Scouting Combine as well. Weighing 280 lbs at the time — a full 60 lbs lighter than Davis — The Rock clocked his 40-yard dash time at 4.69.

“22yrs old. 280lbs. Ran a 4.69 40 yard dash. Never accomplished my dreams of playing in the NFL.. but I sure as hell never missed a meal,” he wrote on Instagram back in 2015.

Davis was already projected as a first-round pick in this year’s draft. With today’s performance, his stock will only continue to rise.