Look: The Round Of 16 At The World Cup Is Set

31 March 2022, Qatar, Doha: Soccer: 2022 FIFA Congress. The official match ball "Al Rihla" ("the journey" in Arabic) for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar lies on the podium during a press conference after the Fifa Congress at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC). Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa (Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was one for the history books. The host nation was toothless, blue bloods were stunned and there were upsets and golazos galore. But of the 32 teams that participated, only 16 are moving on.

With the Group G and Group H games wrapping up today, the Group Stage is officially over. Switzerland was the last team to qualify with a comeback win over Serbia, while Brazil - who qualified earlier in the week - cemented themselves as Group G winners.

Reigning World Cup champion France qualified, as did five-time winners Brazil, two-time winners Argentina and former champions England and Spain. 2018 runner-ups Croatia and longtime powerhouse the Netherlands also qualified.

But there are a few dark horse teams that managed to qualify as well. The United States, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Senegal, Poland, Morocco, Portugal and Switzerland will all be vying for their first trip to the World Cup Final.

Now the field is set. Here are the matchups (all times EST):

Netherlands vs. United States - December 3 at 10 a.m. Argentina vs. Australia - December 3 at 2 p.m. England vs. Senegal - December 4 at 2 p.m. France vs. Poland - December 4 at 10 a.m. Japan vs. Croatia - December 5 at 10 a.m. Brazil vs. South Korea - December 5 at 2 p.m. Morocco vs. Spain - December 6 at 10 a.m. Portugal vs. Switzerland - December 6 at 2 p.m.

The group stage saw host nation Qatar, No. 2 Belgium, No. 9 Mexico, No. 11 Denmark, No. 12 Germany and No. 13 Uruguay all fall, with the latter three bowing out on their final matchday.

Meanwhile, five teams ranked 20th in the world or lower got through.

We can only hope that the Round of 16 offers us similarly scintillating action.