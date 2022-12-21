Look: The Schools With The Most 5-Star Recruits Committed

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 31: An Alabama Crimson Tide football helmet during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Duke Blue Devils on August 31, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

We finally know who has the most five-star recruits with early signing day just about over.

To nobody's surprise, Alabama has the most (six) but is followed closely by Texas, which has four. Miami, Oregon, and USC have three five-star recruits in each of their classes, while Oklahoma and Texas A&M have two.

Finally, the other schools that have just one five-star recruit are Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Penn State, Florida State, UCLA, and Clemson.

Alabama also has the top-rated recruiting class for 2023, per 247Sports. The program is followed closely by Georgia, Miami, Texas, and Ohio State.

This goes to show how great of a culture Nick Saban has built in Tuscaloosa. The fact that he's able to get this many five-star players despite having a "down" year in 2022 is outrageous.

Alabama will now turn its attention to its matchup against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31.