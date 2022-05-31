Look: The SEC Football Fan Who Went Viral Has Graduated

In 2018, the LSU Tigers welcomed the Alabama Crimson Tide into Death Valley for a highly-anticipated rivalry matchup.

Unfortunately for the packed home crowd in attendance, their football team wasn't able to deliver an upset victory over the No. 1-ranked Tide. In fact, the game ended in a brutal 29-0 shutout in favor of Nick Saban's squad.

During this blowout contest, one fan perfectly captured how LSU Nation was feeling.

A fan in the student section stared into the camera with a glaring side eye as the scoreboard read 22-0 at the end of the third quarter. This fan's face went viral on social media as the sports world reacted to this SEC beatdown.

Now four years later, this iconic Tiger fan has graduated from LSU.

The fan in question, Kaileigh Thomas, posted a series of photos celebrating her graduation on Tuesday.

How it started vs how it’s going #LSU22," she wrote.

"I was not in the mood,” Thomas said back in 2018, per SaturdayDownSouth. “The camera comes out of nowhere and just does not move. Any other time, I would’ve been all about it. But I was just not having it. I was like, ‘I do not want this camera to be in my face. I am so mad at this game.’”

Thomas' career as an LSU student/football fan wasn't all bad though. The very next year, Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow led the Tigers to an undefeated season and a National Championship victory — taking down Alabama 46-41 along the way.