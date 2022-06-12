Look: The SEC Made College Baseball History On Saturday

May 19 2015: SEC logo and decorations at the opening round game of the 2015 SEC Baseball Tournament between the Alabama and Ole Miss. Alabama leads Ole Miss by the score of 6-1 late in game at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sports Wire/Getty Images

The SEC is well-represented in the NCAA's college baseball tournament.

On Saturday, the conference dominated during super-regional play. As noted by the SEC's Twitter page, it was the first time a conference ever went 5-0 during this stage.

Texas A&M became the first team to punch a ticket to Omaha following a 4-3 win over Louisville. The Aggies have yet to lose throughout the tournament.

Facing elimination, top-seeded Tennessee notched a 12-4 victory over Notre Dame. The Volunteers and Fighting Irish will play a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ole Miss earned a commanding 10-0 win over Southern Mississippi. Arkansas began its series with a 4-1 triumph over No. 10 North Carolina, and No. 14 Auburn bested No. 3 Oregon State, 7-5.

Those three teams all have the opportunity to secure one of eight College World Series spots.

The SEC sent four teams to Omaha in 1997, 2004, 2015, and 2019, but the powerhouse conference could set a new benchmark if all five teams advance to Omaha.