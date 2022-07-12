Look: The Texans Have Revealed A New Alternate Helmet

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans have unveiled a pretty sweet alternate helmet for next season.

The helmet is a battle red helmet that will be worn for their game on Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles (Battle Red Day). It's painted red and also has the Texans logo on it.

The helmets pay homage to one of the franchise's three iconic colors and fans will get their first look at them when they wear them during training camp on Jul. 30.

"We're thrilled to debut our new Battle Red Helmet as we continue to evolve as an organization," Texans President Greg Grissom said via a press release. "We've consistently shown we're not afraid to try new things, so we jumped at the chance to design an alternate helmet that will complement our uniforms, especially the Battle Red jersey. The start of Training Camp is on the horizon and we're excited that our fans will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek of the new helmet in person soon."

The helmets will also be available for fans to purchase during the fall.

If these do well, they'll likely be worn again sometime down the line.