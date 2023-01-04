Look: The View's Comment On Football Is Going Viral

The View co-host Joy Behar recently went after people who support tackle football.

She specifically targeted "heterosexual men" and "conservatives" in her callout against the sport.

“45% of Americans think that tackle football is appropriate. Heterosexual men voted the most support for kids doing football. And conservatives were more likely to support youth tackle football. Just saying,” she said.

These comments have sparked heavy backlash from around the football world — not only from the groups Behar targeted, but from female and homosexual fans as well.

Behar and her co-hosts were discussing Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed with cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday Night Football. His heartbeat was restored on the field before he was taken away from the stadium in an ambulance.

Hamlin is still in critical condition at a local Cincinnati hospital.

The severity and shock of this incident has sparked some serious new conversations about the priority of safety in football. Some, like Behar, are taking their opposition to the extreme.