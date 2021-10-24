Look: The Weather For 49ers vs. Colts Will Be Awful

Good luck scoring points through the air tonight, 49ers and Colts players.

San Francisco is set to host Indianapolis on Sunday Night Football this evening. The weather forecast for this evening’s game is pretty bad.

As noted by Pro Football Talk, a “bomb cyclone” is in the forecast.

Something called a “bomb cyclone” (meteorologists are the original click-baiters) will affect portions of the West Coast on Sunday and Monday. That’s where this week’s Sunday night and Monday night games will be played. Currently, it’s looking like rain and high winds could affect Colt-49ers tonight in Santa Clara, with rain also in Seattle on Monday night for Saints-Seahawks.

The forecast was not lying.

An early look at the weather in Santa Clara, California shows a pretty rough atmosphere for this evening’s game.

Good luck throwing passes – or making field goals – in that kind of wind.

San Francisco and Indianapolis are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on NBC. Hopefully the winds die down by kickoff.