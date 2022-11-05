Look: The Wind At Ohio State-Northwestern Game Is Insane

Wind looks like it could be a major factor in this afternoon's matchup between Ohio State and Northwestern.

Prior to Saturday's Big Ten matchup, a video clip of Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles is going viral on social media. One of his pregame warmup kicks was absolutely stuffed by the high-speed winds in Evanston.

Take a look at the clip here:

Winds are expected to be sustained around 25 miles per hour throughout this afternoon's game. This could have a serious effect on both the kicking and passing games for both teams.

The Buckeyes are 38-point favorites in today's game against Northwestern, but perhaps this wind could serve as some sort of equalizer.

Expect quite a bit of action on the ground as Ohio State searches for its ninth victory of the season.