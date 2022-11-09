Look: There Are 2 Clear Betting Favorites To Win College Football Playoff

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 03: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) applies pressure during the first quarter of the college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes on September 3, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

We're getting closer and closer to seeing who will be in this year's College Football Playoff.

The latest rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and they featured Georgia in the top spot, followed by Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU.

It was a massive change compared to last week's rankings, which featured Tennessee in the top spot, followed by Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson.

With these new rankings come updated betting lines for who will win it all. Unsurprisingly, Georgia has the best odds at +100 and is closely followed by Ohio State, which has +200 odds.

Michigan and Tennessee round out the top four with +900 and +1500 odds, respectively.

Georgia and Ohio State look to be on a collision course to meet in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game if both teams win out.

This should be an exciting end to what has already been a fantastic college football season.